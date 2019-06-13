GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Deputies are searching for a man who broke into Isabella’s Pizza Pub in Greensboro by shattering the front door with a rock.

Deputies say the break-in happened Sunday, June 9, sometime around 7 a.m.

After entering the pizzeria, deputies say the suspect rummaged through cash register drawers and ransacked the business office. $400 dollars was stolen.

Deputies say the suspect was in head-to-toe dark clothing, and appeared to be wearing a mask based on surveillance images.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has further information on the incident is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.



