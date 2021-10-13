Teen accused in Mt. Tabor High shooting expected to appear in court

Currently, Maurice Evans, Jr. has no bond and remains in custody. His attorney said he will request a bond for the teenager.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The teen accused of shooting and killing a classmate inside of Mount Tabor High School last month will appear before a judge again Thursday, according to the District Attorney.

The teen's defense attorney, J.D. Byers said the case could take years to go to trial. Right now murder trials are not happening in Forsyth County because of COVID-19 protocols.

"It could take years for it to go to trial, it is not unusual for murder cases to take a year in a half, two years, sometimes even longer depending on the case," Byers said. "It’s a huge endeavor for both sides.”

Maurice Evans, Jr., 15, is accused of shooting and killing William Chavis Reynard Miller, Jr., 15, on campus on Sept. 1. Miller, Jr. was taken to Baptist Medical Center where he died. No other students were shot.

Currently, Evans, Jr. has no bond and remains in custody. Byers said he will request a bond for the teenager. The teen was charged as an adult with one count of murder by a judge ruled in court last month. There's a big difference in penalties for being tried as a juvenile versus an adult. The max sentence for a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder is time served up until the age of 21. The max sentence for a juvenile tried and convicted of first-degree murder as an adult, is life in prison.

According to North Carolina law, a juvenile cannot be given the death penalty, even if they’re tried as an adult.

"It's a 15-year-old kid, you've seen him in court, and because of all the publicity of this case he is in danger wherever he is, but he needs to be with his family, and I'm sure any judge that sets bond is going to put conditions that are reasonable on his release," Byers said. "He will abide by them and his family will ensure that he abides by them."

Byers didn't say a specific amount he is requesting but is hopeful it will be a reasonable one. Byers said the court is a timely process, several things need to happen before trial can begin.

"I want people to keep an open mind, there's only one side of this that has been presented at this point," Byers said. He is presumed to be innocent and a jury has not spoken, but they will eventually and that's the key."

O'Neill argues the court should not grant the bond. He said his office is sticking to its no-tolerance policy when it comes to violence in schools.

"School is supposed to be a place where kids can learn freely and not be worried or threatened in any manner, and those that are a distraction to the children that are trying to learn, it's not an appropriate place for them," O'Neill said.

He also notes in the last several years there has been an increase in juvenile crimes.

"We are definitely seeing an uptick in crimes being committed by 16-17-year-olds that we were not seeing this time three years ago," O'Neill said.

What's next in the case? Discovery. That's when both sides will get to evaluate any reports, videos, and evidence involved in the case.