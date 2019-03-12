CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family had a happy reunion just in time for the holidays with the return of their stolen dog.

Back in May, the Drury family knew something was up with their two French bulldogs went missing from their backyard. One of the dogs was returned by a couple who collected a reward. Now, the family says that couple is facing charges in connection with stealing their other dog, Espresso.

The family never game up hope that Espresso would return home. The video they captured of their two daughters reuniting with Espresso says it all: pure happiness after six months of pain. The girls were crying tears of joy with their parents letting out a big sigh of relief. And Nutella, their other dog, is happily back with her companion.

"I was on a mission and I knew that she was going to come home, I never doubted that," said Sonja Drury.

Nutella was returned to the family one day after the dogs disappeared. The couple who returned her said they found her on the island in Mountain Island Lake. They didn't think that could be true, and over the last six months, they went to extreme lengths to investigate their story and find Espresso.

"We know the story's not true," said Ray Drury. "Once we proved it wasn't true, we were like, 'OK, if they're doing about that, they're probably lying about the dog.' We felt like if we could find them, we would find her."

Their suspicions that Espresso was stolen were spot on. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still investigating and the family isn't allowed to go into details on how they got their dog back, but they say Steve and Norma Rosario were arrested last week. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office website lists their charges as felony larceny of a dog.

"They belong in our home. No one has a right to steal anyone's pet or take anything off their property," said Sonja Drury.

Espresso wasn't in the best shape when she got back and her distinctive white spot was colored gray. But with a lot of love from her family, she's getting back to her old self just in time for the holidays.

"it's a crazy story. Fortunately, it has a happy ending this time," Sonja said.

The Drurys hope the people who had Espresso get the maximum penalty associated with the charges.