ROCKFORD, Illinois — Saturday marks one year since a 15-year-old girl from Illinois went missing, and authorities say she may have traveled to the Triad.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding Aiyanna Kizart.

Aiyanna was last seen on August 3, 2018 in Rockford, Illinois.

Authorities say she may have traveled to Riverdale, Illinois or High Point, North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Aiyanna is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Rockford Police Department (Illinois) at 1-815-966-2900.