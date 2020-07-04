JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community is devastated following news of the tragic death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison.

Addison died Tuesday morning at a Jacksonville hospital, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced. She was sitting in her family's vehicle, caught in the crossfire of a shooting that took place outside Highlands Food Mart on the Northside, which resulted over a dispute of $180.

Three men are being sought in the girl's murder case. Williams said those involved in the dispute knew each other.

“We’re going through enough with coronavirus, they’re out here shooting and killing over $180? It’s disgusting,” Rashina McCray said.

McCray dropped off a stuffed bunny and a candle for the girl. Candles, balloons and stuffed animals are being dropped off outside of the convenience store where Kearria was shot.

Police arrested 51-year-old Tom Everett Jr. on several charges including second-degree murder.

Left: Johnathan Hall, right: Tom Everett Jr. They are the suspects in the case where a 5-year-old girl was shot in the head on the Northside after getting caught in crossfire. She died at the hospital Tuesday.

JSO

JSO is still searching for 31-year-old Jonathan Hall. They say there are two others who are persons of interest. They left in a gold Buick.

Donald Foy with Jacksonville’s chapter of MAD DADS is calling for the community to give police information about those involved.

“These criminals have no regard for our community, our city, so we should have no regard for them," Foy said.

Police are asking anyone for information about what happened to call Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Williams said its unclear who fired the shot that struck Addison, but additional charges against the men involved are pending.

Watch the surveillance video below:

