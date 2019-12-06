CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is showing their frustration following a fatal shooting in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

"It's getting more than frustrating, it's getting downright tragic," CMPD said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD reports a man killed and three others were hurt in a shooting at a graduation party at an apartment building in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting at the Post Uptown Place Apartments on North Graham Street near the intersection with West 6th Street a little before 1 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found three men shot in the stairwell of an apartment building. Two of the men were rushed to a hospital by Medic. The third man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Calvin Haines, 24. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD said a fourth victim showed up at Novant hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victims in the shooting were 16, 19, and 22. The victim who was killed was 24, police said.

According to CMPD, the shooting began with an altercation outside of the complex. Police said there was an exchange of words that eventually got heated.

Police said sometime during the argument, someone removed a firearm and fired shots. According to witnesses, another person pulled out a gun and fired shots as well.

A woman who is the mother of a teenager at the party said it was a graduation party for students from Mallard Creek High School.

"It was graduation day and they're trying to find an outlet to be able to celebrate and there isn't any," the woman said. "If they don't have these parties at a bona fide club or location that has security, that has parameters to keep those out who don't have good intentions when you rent those places, you can't control who tries to come in. And when you try to deny someone the right to come in, you have what happened here today."

Airbnb confirmed that the incident took place at a listing, saying they are ready to support local law enforcement with the investigation.

"The safety of our community is our priority, and with more than 2 million guests checking into Airbnb listings every night, negative incidents are incredibly rare," Airbnb said in a statement.

The booking guest has been removed from the platform, and Airbnb said the listing has been suspended while an investigation is underway.

Police said they have a suspect with them currently, although they said there could be more suspects.

CMPD has not released any suspect information or determined a motive for the shootings. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to interview potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.