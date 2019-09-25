RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An army veteran remains in the hospital after state troopers say he was hit by a drunk driver. His family tells News 19 that he had to have his leg amputated as they shared details about the accident.

"It's no fender bender for a motorcycle," Everette Scott's cousin Dietricha Morgan said. "To think he went over to Afghanistan twice, in combat zones, riding in convoys where he saw trucks get blown up, fellow soldiers getting killed, losing legs ... and for him to come back from that fine, and to be riding down Garners Ferry Road and get hit by a careless, irresponsible person, it's life changing. Just life changing."

Scott's family describes how he and two other friends were riding their motorcycles back home on Garners Ferry Road late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"It was a pack of three of them, and Everette was in the middle - one in the front one, in the back," Morgan said.

As they were driving, state troopers said Scott was hit by 62-year-old Cynthia Sims. She was arrested for DUI and great bodily injury charges.

"It was significant trauma to his leg and they already knew that about half of his leg was gone, but he knew that as well from the accident," Morgan said.

Morgan said his leg was amputated among other serious injuries.

"He is not able to talk because of the tubes, but he did take someone's phone and text he is going to bounce back from this," Morgan said.

His family is now sharing his story in hopes others will be more careful on the roads.

"I feel like we need more awareness for drunk drivers and to be on the lookout for motorcyclists because you never know, anything could happen at anytime," Scott's niece Brianna Scott said.

"It could have been way worse," Morgan said. "We could have been planning a funeral instead of waiting for surgeries."

As Scott's family waits by his side as he recovers, they are continuing to preach one message.

"It's simple, just don't drive drunk," Morgan said.

Scott's family said he is still recovering, but is in good spirits. His family has also set up a GoFundMe.