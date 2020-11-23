Greensboro police identify man killed in shooting on Whisperwood Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for the person who killed 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III.
Police said they were called to Whisperwood Court around 9:30 p.m. Sunday because of gunfire. When officers got there, they found Williamson had been shot.
Williamson was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police are investigating this case as a homicide.
If you have information that can help detectives, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward if an arrest is made.