Greensboro police identify man killed in shooting on Whisperwood Court

Police are still searching for the shooter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for the person who killed 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III. 

Police said they were called to Whisperwood Court around 9:30 p.m. Sunday because of gunfire. When officers got there, they found Williamson had been shot. 

Williamson was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. 

Police are investigating this case as a homicide. 

If you have information that can help detectives, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward if an arrest is made. 

