Greensboro police identify man killed in shooting on Whisperwood Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for the person who killed 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III.

Police said they were called to Whisperwood Court around 9:30 p.m. Sunday because of gunfire. When officers got there, they found Williamson had been shot.

Williamson was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police are investigating this case as a homicide.