Jail escapee connected to the murder of the Wake Co. deputy arrested in Mexico, FBI says

Authorities said the man charged in the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was arrested in Mexico after escaping a Virginia jail.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The suspect charged in the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was captured by Mexican authorities Thursday.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in Guerrero, Mexico. Investigators said they were able to determine his exact movements since he escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia five days ago.

Marin Sotelo left the jail in Farmville, Virginia, driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag. Agents still need assistance to locate the vehicle. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov if you see the vehicle.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available and is appropriate. FBI Charlotte, FBI Richmond, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Wake County Sheriff's Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have worked tirelessly to locate Marin Sotelo and get him into custody quickly and safely.

The FBI was offering up to $70,000 for anyone with information that led to Marin Sotelo's arrest. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien to avoid a federal trial in connection with the killing of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd last summer.

The investigation is ongoing.

