3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee from Greensboro

Three Georgia correctional officers were arrested Tuesday after a Greensboro man became the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said.

The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs of Greensboro, released the video last week.

Camden County Sheriff’s employees Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey and Ryan Biegel were also charged with violating their oath of office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Camden sheriff’s officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys.

The video, which shows guards repeatedly punching Hobbs, “shocked the conscience,” GBI Director Michael Register said at a news conference announcing the arrests.

“I believe that a majority of men and women who wear a badge in this country truly seek to protect and serve,” he said. “Unfortunately, some discredit the profession, the badge and the oath they swore to uphold. This is why we’re standing here today.”

Hobbs was first arrested in Camden County, Georgia for speeding, driving without a license and drug possession. The beating took place inside the county jail.

Hobbs can first be seen pacing in his cell and heard banging on the door. His attorneys said he was having a psychological episode.

Court records show guards entered his cell because he refused to stop kicking the door. Five guards walk in during the video. One grabs him by the neck and pushes him onto the bed.

Several guards can be seen restraining and hitting him before throwing him into a wall outside the cell.

The struggle continues for about two minutes. Hobbs is restrained in a wheelchair and another jailer forcefully wheels him back into the cell, hitting the bed several times.

A probation officer testified that one deputy's hand was broken during the incident and others were bruised and punched.

Hobbs' attorneys said in a press conference Wednesday that Hobbs did not get any medical treatment afterward.

Civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers are representing Hobbs.