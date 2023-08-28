Allisha Watts' family in tears as James Dunmore appears in court, charged with her murder

James Dunmore, the boyfriend of missing woman Allisha Watts, was arrested last week after investigators found Watts' body. He did not receive bond Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Dunmore, the boyfriend of Allisha Watts, had his first court appearance Monday in connection with Watt's killing.

Dunmore faced a judge on a murder charge related to Watts' disappearance and death. She was last seen alive leaving Dunmore's Charlotte home on July 16. Family members said she had tickets to a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum but never made it.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom when Dunmore entered, dressed in a gray-striped jumpsuit and wearing handcuffs. He was read his murder charge, given a court-appointed attorney, and told he'd be held without bond.

Brenda Smith, a family friend, spoke after his appearance on behalf of Watts' mom.

“If he is the one that did it, she said that he deserves to have his eyes closed just like her daughter's eyes closed and never will be opened again," Smith said. “For me to see him for the first time, I just broke down. I mean, I couldn’t imagine why he would want to take the life of such a nice, wonderful, innocent, young lady.”

Cortilous Hill joined other family and friends of Watts sitting just feet away as Dunmore entered the courtroom. She said it was her first time seeing him since a Fourth of July family cookout.

He was with Watts then. Weeks later, he'd be charged with Watts' murder.

"It makes you very angry. It makes you want to scream out," Hill said. "He was a little overprotective of her. Maybe the way he was around her and didn’t want her to get out his eyesight, but I didn’t see him as this type of guy.”

Dunmore was arrested at his home in University City last week. His arrest happened shortly after detectives discovered human remains in the woods near a cemetery near the Montgomery-Richmond county line. Watts' body was found in an area where investigators previously searched several times. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said officials believe her body had been there since July 18, the same day Dunmore was found unresponsive in Watts' Mercedes-Benz SUV in Anson County.

"We had searched in that area seven to eight times we think," Fields said. "We were looking at that area. There was digital evidence that led us to that area."

Watts' family reported her missing on July 19 when she didn't show up for work after visiting Dunmore in Charlotte. Her friends said it wasn't like her to shut off communication with them. A large group of concerned friends and family members came to Charlotte from Moore County on July 26 demanding information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. It was during this time that Watts' friends described what they considered were red flags.

"There were several things that he would say or do — to us, there were controlling — but to her, it was, 'He loves me,'" Learen Blue, Watts' friend, said.

Watts' body is at the medical examiner's office in Raleigh for an autopsy.

Dunmore is expected back in court Sept. 14. He's being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

Related Articles James Dunmore, boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder after police find body in eastern NC