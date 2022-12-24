x
Person arrested after homicide in Jamestown

Deputies said someone was arrested in connection to a homicide in Jamestown Saturday night.
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown.

Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators.

That address is listed to a building supply company at the Jamestown Quarry.

The sheriff's office did not share what happened or any information about the suspect or the victim.

This was an isolated incident, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. When more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

