Person arrested after homicide in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown.

Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators.

That address is listed to a building supply company at the Jamestown Quarry.

The sheriff's office did not share what happened or any information about the suspect or the victim.

This was an isolated incident, according to the sheriff's office.