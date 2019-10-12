ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his grandmother.

Javarick Henderson Jr. is accused of stabbing his grandmother, Gloria Davis, to death on Nov. 25 in her St. Petersburg home.

He was arrested that day on a second-degree murder charge. He was indicted on the first-degree charge on Friday.

Investigators said they have no motive for the killing.

Henderson will be transferred from the Pinellas County Juvenile Detention Center to the Pinellas County Jail, and he will be charged as an adult.

A close friend and neighbor, Mequel Mobley, said Davis enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and never complained of any problems.

"She would get them for the weekend, take them ice skating, ride with them, do everything with them," Mobley said. "She just liked to have fun with them."

