FLORENCE, S.C. — A man and his girlfriend connected to a series of crimes in the Carolinas have been sentenced in South Carolina.

Jeremy Hayes and his girlfriend, Kennedy Boggs were part of a pair of armed robberies, attacks on the elderly, in the Triad and also a crime spree in South Carolina.

Hayes has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison or 20 years in jail followed by five years of court-ordered supervision. Boggs was sentenced to 108 months or nine years in federal prison followed by five years of court-ordered supervision. The couple was sentenced in May in South Carolina.

SOUTH CAROLINA CRIME SPREE

The couple was arrested in January 2018, by Myrtle Beach Police following robberies at a Pizza Hut on South Kings Highway, and Royal Cleaners & Laundry on North Kings Highway. Police arrested the couple after a police chase that ended in a crash in Myrtle Beach.

NORTH CAROLINA CRIME SPREE

In North Carolina, investigators said Hayes had 15 outstanding warrants for his arrest and Boggs had 3 outstanding warrants.

In January of 2018, the couple was accused of attacking an elderly couple at their Asheboro home. The couple opened their door to Hayes who claimed to be with the Water Department. Hayes is believed to have then attacked the couple. Emergency crews treated the couple for various injuries following the attack. Investigators believe Hayes' girlfriend, Kennedy Boggs, is related to the victims.

They also believed Hayes was involved in an attack of a person at a rest stop in Seagrove. The 21-year-old victim was robbed and beaten so badly that he needed 35 stitches and 42 staples.

They also believe Hayes attacked an elderly couple on Randleman Road in Guilford County. Investigators said he claimed to have run out of gas. When the couple opened their door, they said he then pistol-whipped the couple.

Andy Gregson, District Attorney for Randolph County said, “We’re going to take measures to return him to Randolph County to face trial for his alleged crimes here.”

He said the process could take a while before they can get both of them to face trial in North Carolina.