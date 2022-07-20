Jewelry store robbed in Gibsonville; suspect at large, police say

The Gibsonville Police Department said Wades Jewelers on 101 East Main Street had an unknown amount of jewelry stolen from the store around 1:30 p.m.

Police are looking for the man in the picture in connection to the burglary.

If you know the identity of anyone involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or the Gibsonville Police Department at 336-449-6677. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or submit a web tip.