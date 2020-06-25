x
Motorcyclist involved in hit-and-run dies ten days after crash

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run on Branson Mill Road has died from his injuries, ten days after the crash.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run in Guilford County has died from injuries sustained during the crash, N.C. Department of Public Safety officials said.

It originally happened on June 13 on Branson Mill Road in Guilford County. A car didn't stop at a stop sign, forcing the motorcyclist to wreck, troopers said.

The motorcyclist, Jimmy Alan Brown, 65, of Asheboro N.C. died at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 23 from his injuries, Highway Patrol officials said.

No suspects have been identified, officials said. The vehicle is possibly a four-door burgundy passenger car with out-of-state tags, troopers said.

Anyone who has information related to this incident can contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing (336) 334-5500.

