BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A man scheduled to be executed this week for the 1989 murder of a convenience store worker has requested his final meal.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled for execution by lethal injection on Thursday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. Meders was sentenced to death for the murder of Don Anderson in coastal Glynn County.

Meders requested a last meal of ten chicken strips, two bacon cheeseburgers, french fries, soda, and a pint of vanilla ice cream, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

There have been 74 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, a news release said. If executed, Meders will be the 53rd inmate put to death by lethal injection. There are currently 43 men and one woman under death sentence in the state.

This undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows Jimmy Fletcher Meders. On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, authorities said Meders, convicted of killing a convenience store clerk more than 30 years ago, is is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 16, 2020. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

