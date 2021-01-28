Man arrested for attacking jogger on Eden Greenway, police say

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man accused of attacking a jogger along the Eden Greenway Wednesday night.
Officers were called out to the Greenway just before 5:30 pm. and found a female jogger who said she had been accosted on her run.
Police took a suspect description from the jogger and then searched the area.
Officers quickly located the man they believed to be the suspect and arrested 27-year-old Joseph Tyrone Redd III without incident.
Redd was charged with felony 1st-degree kidnapping, felony attempted 1st-degree rape, and misdemeanor assault on a female.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be in Rockingham County District Court on February 15, 2021.