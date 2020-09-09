Greensboro murder suspect shot woman, then ran over her: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is wanted on first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting a woman and hitting her with a car.
Detectives believe John Oiley Mitchell, 37, shot Tameka Ruth Minor, 39, and hit her with a vehicle before driving away. It happened Aug. 11 just before 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of Gillespie Street and E. Market Street.
Officers arrived at the scene in response to a report about a hit and run and possible assault, GPD officials said. When they arrived, officers found Minor had been shot.
Minor was taken to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, GPD officials said.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of John Mitchell is to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.