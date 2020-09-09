Greensboro murder suspect shot woman, then ran over her: Police

Greensboro police are searching for John Oiley Mitchell, wanted on first-degree murder charges related to the incident in August.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is wanted on first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting a woman and hitting her with a car.

Detectives believe John Oiley Mitchell, 37, shot Tameka Ruth Minor, 39, and hit her with a vehicle before driving away. It happened Aug. 11 just before 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of Gillespie Street and E. Market Street.

Officers arrived at the scene in response to a report about a hit and run and possible assault, GPD officials said. When they arrived, officers found Minor had been shot.

Minor was taken to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, GPD officials said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of John Mitchell is to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.