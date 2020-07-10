'The story might move on but for us, it's not over' | John Neville's children open up about their father's death in a sit-down interview

John Neville died while in custody of the Forsyth County Jail in December 2019. Five detention officers and a nurse are charged in his death.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — His death sparked protests, arrests, and eventual change within the Forsyth County Sheriff's office.

It's been 10 months since 57-year-old John Neville died in the Forsyth County Jail.

As the five former detention officers and nurse charged in his death prepare for their next court appearance, Neville's family is still fighting for justice.

Two of Neville's children, Brie and Sean Neville, spoke with WFMY News 2's Marissa Tansino about who their father was, and their continued fight for justice.

"Dad was charming. He was a very charming person. He knew how to work a room. It was always a sight to see," said Sean Neville as he smiled.

"I think the only way to really describe him is to look at each of us," said Brie, "I've said many times I think each of our siblings is a testament to a part of him or more than one."

Those parts were taken from them last December when John Neville died while in custody at the Forsyth County Jail.

Body camera footage showed Neville held down by staff, struggling to breathe.

Over the next few months, the Neville family would grieve privately while desperately trying to figure out what happened to their 57-year-old father.

"It's hard enough for us not having answers but now I'm trying to explain to people who loved him too yeah were pulling the plug today and we don't know why," said Brie.

"We didn't want this out until we really knew what happened. It was just one of those cases where it would've been worse for the family, worse for us if we were finding out with the rest of the world," said Sean.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says he wanted to respect the family's wishes.

While Kimbrough wasn't immediately available for an interview he told WFMY News 2 his thoughts and prayers will and have always been with the family.

The family said it wasn't until the summer, six months after their father died, that they saw the video that captured the moments leading to his death.

Brie said watching that video is one of the hardest things she's ever had to do in her life.

"It took a lot of mental preparation and meditation and breathing and just trying to calm myself down because there's no way to prepare to watch someone die let alone someone you cared about," said Brie.

Sean said he was warned the video would be difficult to watch.

"You're hearing these people who didn't know this man say I watched that and I cried and you're like, 'OK, well this is gonna be tough,' and so just hearing that and knowing that I kind of put myself in the mentality that however bad it is it's probably going to be worse," said Sean.

Protests erupted in the streets in Winston-Salem demanding a change in policy.

At the end of August, Sheriff Kimbrough said he was banning the bent-leg prone restraint, a tactic used on Neville the day he died.

The Neville family said they're glad to see the change, but the battle will go on.

"The changes won't be made in silence. They only will be made if we speak up and actually demand for change," said Brie.

"Unfortunately the story might move on but for us it's not over," said Sean.

The five former detention officer and nurse charged in connection with Neville's death will appear in court Nov. 6.

The family said they also plan to file a lawsuit.