Man accused of killing his child's mother at an Eden park is set to be in court Monday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child at a Rockingham County park is supposed to have a court hearing on Monday.

District Attorney Jason Ramey said John Powell is set to have a hearing at 2:00 p.m. Powell is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Investigators said Powell shot Gwendolyn Riddick, a well-known doctor in the community, several times at Freedom Park in Eden on July 30.

Officers arrested Powell as he was leaving the park. Investigators said Riddick and Powell were in a domestic relationship and had a child together.

Officers said they found the child in Powell's car when he was arrested.

Riddick was also a well-known member of the community. The UNC System said she was an OB/GYN at UNC Women's Health in Eden.