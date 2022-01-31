Man caught on video punching dog enters guilty plea for animal abuse

The dog, named Higgins, has since been adopted by the family that fostered him.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty on Friday to animal cruelty, a misdemeanor that could carry up to 93 days in jail.

Jon Robert Wilcox, 25, was charged with animal cruelty in October of 2021 after a video went viral of him punching his dog. He entered his plea of guilty to the 61st District Court and is awaiting sentencing.

Wilcox posted a $500 bond in October of 2021 after his arrest.

The dog, named Higgins, was put into the care of the Kent County Animal Shelter after the incident and has since been adopted by a family that fostered him.

"Since his foster family was really interested in adopting him, we just went ahead and allowed them to finalize the adoption and make him an official part of their home," said Angela Hollinshead, Public Health Division Director with Kent County Animal Shelter.

The animal cruelty misdemeanor is punishable by 93 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and up to 200 hours of community service. There is no date set for his sentencing as of Monday at 6 p.m.

