Judge removed himself from the Blind Tiger case

Judge Johnathan Dills recused himself from the case due to potential conflict of interest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The judge hearing the Blind Tiger case has removed himself.

An order of recusal was presented today in court.

The Blind Tigers' attorneys pushed to get Judge Jonathan Dills removed from the case and Friday, that recusal happened.

The legal team said there was a potential conflict of interest.

The recusal order states that there exists reasonable concern regarding perception and distraction.

Earlier this month, the owner of Blind Tiger and his attorney filed a motion in court to get their alcohol license back but was denied by Judge Johnathan Dills.

After this, the Blind Tiger filed a verified notice of potential conflict against judge dills.

The Blind Tiger owner Bradford McCauley said he knew Judge Dills when he was in private practice law years ago.

McCauley claims that Judge Dills didn't like the way McCauley did business.

Here's how we got to this point:

The Blind Tigers liquor license was revoked last month after the ALE said a bouncer shot and killed 19-year-old Pedro Alegria in the parking lot.

That bouncer faces a second-degree murder charge.

The venue's owner and manager are charged with hiring unlicensed armed security.

Investigating officers said the Blind Tiger employees tried to cover up evidence.

Along with a couple of other recent shootings, it led the ABC to suspend the bar's license on Aug. 5 immediately.

The venue's owner said charges and punishment are unwarranted.

Friday, Judge Dills filed an order of recusal and Judge David Sutton has been reassigned to the case.