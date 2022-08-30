Bond reduced for Lexington woman charged in deadly DWI crash

Amber Whitaker was charged in June for driving while impaired with four children inside the car, killing an 8-year-old.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge reduced the bond for a Lexington woman charged in a deadly DWI case.

Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond. That bond is now $75,000.

Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids.

Officers said Whitaker failed to stop at a stop sign held by transportation worker. A court document revealed she then crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck.

They said she admitted to taking 200 milligrams of methadone, had a slow and slurred speech, and was nodding off during questioning. They also found Xanax in the car.

Whitaker was originally released under a $500 bond, then was back in custody under a $500,000 bond facing additional charges including felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury.