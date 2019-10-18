HENRY COUNTY, Va. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a jury duty scam that is going on. They say citizens are being notified that they have missed jury duty and law enforcement is on the way to arrest them.

Scammers tell citizens they can avoid being arrested if they pay a fine. The scammers are also using the address and telephone number of the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Citizens are asked by the scammers to not come to the Sheriff's Office to pay the fine due to the bottom floor of the building being flooded.

The scammers then will direct citizens to pay through other means like gift cards, Green Dot MoneyPak cards, etc.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to be leery of this and other types of calls in an effort to not be victimized.

They say If you receive a call and are unsure as to its legitimacy, to contact the sheriff's office or any other law enforcement agency for advice.

Anyone who has been victimized by a scam or has information on suspected scammers is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

