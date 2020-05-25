Justice Department investigating Ahmaud Arbery's death, actions of two district attorneys

Federal investigators are looking into the killing as well as two district attorneys who recused themselves from the case.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, as well as the two district attorneys who recused themselves from the case, according to Arbery's family attorney S. Lee Merritt.

Merritt confirmed with First Coast News that local Justice Department representatives informed Arbery's family about the investigation.

The two attorneys being looked at are Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson and Ware County D.A. George Barnhill.

Arbery, 25, was shot to death while running through a Brunswick neighborhood in February. The suspects, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested and charged with murder. They told police they thought Arbery was stealing from a home that was under construction.

Johnson was the first D.A. assigned the case but she soon recused herself because Gregory McMichael is a retired investigator who had previously worked in her office.

The case was then assigned to Barnhill, who then recused himself several weeks later. Arbery's mother pointed out that Barnhill's son also works in the Brunswick District Attorney's Office. Barnhill has drawn fire for an email saying he felt the shooting was justified under self-defense and citizen's arrest laws.