Accidental shooting lands juvenile in a hospital in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile has been shot accidentally at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem.

Police got a call around 11:15 am about a shooting on Glendare Drive.

When officers got there, they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The juvenile was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition and was treated for non-threatening-life injuries.

Detectives said after investigating, they found out a neighbor was mishandling a firearm before accidentally shooting their weapon where the bullet landed in the next apartment, hitting the victim's arm.

This investigation is ongoing, and there is a heavy police presence in the 300 block of Glendare Drive.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

