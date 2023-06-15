2 juveniles accused of shooting, carjacking, sparking chase in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said they're seeking to file petitions for two juveniles involved in a carjacking on Old Rural Hall Road after they were released from custody.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said two juveniles were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Wednesday night.

Right before 8 p.m., Winston-Salem police said they found stolen a white Volkswagen Passat with Georgia tags traveling East on Northpoint Boulevard.

Officers knew the vehicle was taken from the 5000 block of Old Rural Hall Road, according to a police report. Police said a victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot by one of the juvenile suspects before they took off with the victim’s Volkswagen.

Winston-Salem police said they attempted to stop the car on Northpoint Boulevard, but the suspects sped off, sparking a high-speed chase.

Officers said they were able to chase the stolen car to a dead end at Sugarcreek Apartments on the 3600 block of Sugarcreek Drive. The juvenile driver and passenger ran from police before they were caught and arrested.

Then, police said juveniles were taken to the Winston-Salem Police Department and united with their guardians, and released.

Winston-Salem police said they are looking to file juvenile petitions for both suspects for the following:

Felony Flee to Elude

Possession Stolen Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

