Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting of 2 motorcyclists on Highway 29

The child, whose age and name are not being released, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a May 26 reporting in which a search warrant revealed new details about the deadly Highway 29 shooting.

A juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with the Highway 29 shooting on May 24, that left two motorcyclists dead.

According to search warrants served on Martin Cox Jr., who is also charged in the killings, investigators believe Cox followed three people on motorcycles and waited as the motorcyclists stopped at a Love's Travel Stop. The documents say Cox continued to follow them when they got back on the road.

Surveillance video from Love's showed three people on two motorcycles pull in. The video also showed a red pickup truck pull into the parking lot and stop. Minutes later, without leaving the vehicle, the driver pulled out, then parked at a gas station next door.

Officials said once the bikers got back on the road, the red truck pulled behind them, heading in the same direction down US-29.

Rockingham County deputies were called to an area about a mile and a half away from the truck stop to the motorcyclists, who had been shot.

One woman was found on the roadway. Her husband, who was wounded, told officers he heard loud music coming from the red truck beside him, then realized someone was shooting at them.

Investigators said Cox ran to Kentucky after the shooting.

While executing a search warrant at Cox’s Louisville home, investigators seized a rifle, ammunition, drugs, and his Ring doorbell, among other items.

Cox was brought back to North Carolina in June.