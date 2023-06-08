Juvenile facing a charge after making bogus 911 call about an active shooter on a school bus, Alamance Co. deputies say

Alamance County deputies filed a juvenile petition after they admitted to making a fake 911 phone call and sending a 911 text. Here's how they caught them.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile is soon to be facing a charge in connection to a hoax active shooter call they made back in January in Alamance County, according to deputies.

On Jan. 4, An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus around 4 p.m., according to school officials.

Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about shots fired on a school bus in Alamance County.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop for some of the buses to check on everyone's well-being.

Everyone on the buses was found to be safe, according to deputies.

On Sunday, June 4, at 8:32 p.m., deputies said Alamance County Communications received a ‘Text to 911.’ The 911 operator replied by asking about the location of the emergency.

That's when deputies said the operator noticed that it was the same number that called 911 back in January about a hoax call.

After verifying the caller’s location, deputies were sent to verify that there was no emergency at the home.

Investigators spoke with a juvenile at the home who admitted to texting 911 earlier on Sunday. Deputies returned to the home on Tuesday, June 6, to speak with the juvenile again about the Jan. 4 incident. The juvenile admitted to making the calls to 911, while riding the bus, claiming there was a shooter on the bus.

After consulting with the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, deputies filed a Juvenile Petition for "Making a False Report Concerning Mass Violence on Educational Property."

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office asks that parents, grandparents, and/or guardians become aware of their child’s activities regarding cell phones and social media activities. We ask that you re-enforce with your child the dangers and consequences of this type of activity.

