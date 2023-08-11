Juvenile dies after dirt bike crash on Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police said a juvenile who was driving a dirt bike at night was hit in a crash on Silas Creek Parkway at Oak Grove Road and died days later.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A juvenile died Friday after a dirt bike crash in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police.

On Aug. 6, Winston-Salem police said they received a call about a crash involving a dirt bike and a 2007 Toyota right after midnight. When officers arrived, the driver of the dirt bike was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said after an investigation, witnesses claimed a juvenile was driving a dirt bike in a careless and reckless manner with no lawful vehicle lighting traveling east on Silas Creek Parkway. Investigators said the driver of a Toyota was traveling west on the same road when they began making a U-turn on Oak Grove Road.

Detectives said due to the time of night at the lack of lights on the dirt bike, the driver of the Toyota did not see the dirt bike and crashed.

Winston-Salem police said on Aug. 11, the juvenile driver of the dirt bike died from the injuries received from the crash.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed investigative responsibility.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

