Juvenile facing charges of two counts of assault on a government official

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile is facing charges after he was accused of intentionally hitting a police officer with a stolen car Friday morning and then trying to run away, according to investigators.

According to Winston-Salem police, an officer was driving on US 421 North when they saw a car that was reported stolen and linked to a recent armed robbery in Winston-Salem.

After seeing the car, the officer started following it while requesting the help of more officers.

Investigators said the juvenile drove to the entrance of Brenner’s Children’s Hospital as the officer started following the car.

Police said the officer tried to block the car which ended with the suspect intentionally ramming the police car in an “assaultive manner”.

It was then the suspect drove away, and police started chasing after them, according to police.

Investigators said as the juvenile was leaving the hospital, the driver purposefully hit a second police car that came to the area to assist the officer, leaving the car damaged and unable to be driven.

The suspect continued driving at Baptist Hospital and eventually came to a stop. Police said the suspect went on to exit the car and run away.

Detectives said an officer then chased after him and the chase ended with the juvenile being arrested.

Police said the officer who initiated the pursuit was not injured. Investigators said the second officer who came to help, suffered an injury to his arm due to the crash, was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives said the juvenile suffered minor cuts.

