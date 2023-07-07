Juvenile shot multiple times in Winston-Salem in critical condition, police say

A juvenile showed up at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a juvenile is in critical condition after being shot multiple times overnight in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem officers said the juvenile showed up at a hospital right before 1 a.m. Friday with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators did not provide the location of this incident as the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

