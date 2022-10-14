Juvenile petition filed against 15-year-old suspect in Raleigh mass shooting

The Wake County DA filed a petition Friday against the 15-year-old responsible for killing five people, so he can be tried as an adult.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a press conference held in Raleigh Friday morning following the Raleigh mass shooting.

A juvenile petition has been filed against the 15-year-old suspect who went on a shooting rampage in Raleigh, killing five people and injuring two others Thursday, according to CBS affiliates WNCN.

Wake County District Attorney, Lorrin Freeman, filed a juvenile petition against the suspect Friday, so he can be tried as an adult.

“Juvenile petitions have been filed against the suspect. It would be our intent to seek to have those transferred to Superior Court and to proceed against him as an adult,” said Freeman.

Thursday, police. were called around 5:30 p.m. to Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive when a 15-year-old boy shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood, then went toward a walking trail, where he shot three more people and injured two others, police say.

