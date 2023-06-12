Juvenile injured in shooting in Reidsville, police searching for suspect(s)

The Reidsville Police Department is searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a juvenile on Washington Street.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for the person(s) responsible for injuring a juvenile in an overnight shooting.

Around 2:25 a.m., police said they were called to the 400 block of Washington Street about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile with injuries. Police said the juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Reidsville police said there were three vehicles that could possibly be involved in this case.

Officers said they're requesting assistance from the community to find out who was driving these vehicles and who is responsible for the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing. Police said anyone with information about this incident to please contact Corporal Collins at 336-347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.