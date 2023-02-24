Juvenile shot overnight by another juvenile in Surry County, deputies say

Deputies said a juvenile was shot by another juvenile on Woodbridge Drive.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A juvenile was injured by another juvenile in an overnight shooting in Mount Airy, deputies say.

Around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning, the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting on the 200 block of Woodbridge Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and his condition is listed as critical but stable.

Deputies on the scene requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Detectives and Agents arrived on the scene and started furthering the investigation into the shooting incident.

This investigation is still ongoing, but a juvenile petition was issued on a juvenile boy for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies did not release the ages of the juvenile injured of the juvenile suspect.

