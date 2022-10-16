Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem

The victim told investigators they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Rd.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 am.

The juvenile had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm.

Police said no crime scene could be located. The victims condition is listed as stable.

Police said this investigation is active and ongoing.

