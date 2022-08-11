Juvenile hospitalized after shooting near MLK Jr. Blvd in Lexington

Police arrested two people in connection with this shooting.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A juvenile was shot in Lexington Thursday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 12:07 p.m.

Lexington police received a report about gunshots near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they were told a juvenile was sent to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation, officers found two suspected shooters, Zquarius Parker and Jyisaiah Cuthrell.

Parker was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a stolen weapon and firearm by a felon.

Cuthrell is also in custody and charged with possessing a stolen weapon and firearm by a felon.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation, please call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.