Juvenile in serious condition after shooting on Manly St. in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a male juvenile was shot in the upper leg on Manly Street inside a home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A male juvenile was shot in his leg in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon, police say.

Winston-Salem police said it happened right after 4 p.m. on Manly Street. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Police said the victim was immediately sent to a local hospital and his injury is considered serious but non-life threatening.

Detectives said the investigation is in its early stages but officers with the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the home on Manly Street. As a result of the execution of that search warrant, officers seized one spent 5.56 rifle casing and one 5.56 Rifle. Officers also located evidence indicating the shooting occurred inside the home.

The investigation is being handled by the WSPD Criminal Investigations Bureau/Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.

