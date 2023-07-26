Juvenile suspect identified in Head Start fire in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a juvenile petition is in process for the suspect connected to this Head Start Center fire on Big House Gaines Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they've identified a juvenile suspect in connection to a fire at a Head Start Center that left 16 toddlers displaced from a Triad preschool.

On July 22, 2023, around 5:08 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the Head Start Center located at 2050 Big House Gaines Boulevard about a fire. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators said a suspect(s) had broken into the building and set fire to items inside.

Police said no one was injured and only property damage occurred to the building.

This investigation was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division for follow-up, and police said a juvenile suspect was positively identified.

Investigators said Juvenile Justice was contacted, and juvenile petitions are in the process of being sought for Felony Breaking and Entering Felony Burning of a School House for this fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.