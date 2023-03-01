Juvenile critically injured after shooting on Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a juvenile was sitting in the driver's seat of a car in the parking lot of Kristy's Food Mart before he was shot on N. Liberty Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a story about what's being done to end gun violence in Winston-Salem.

A juvenile was shot in a car by two juvenile suspects Wednesday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

It happened around 3:51 p.m. Winston-Salem police received a call about gunfire in the 2700 block of North Liberty Street. On the way to the scene, they received reports about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile in the driver's seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by Forsyth County EMS.

The vehicle the victim was driving had damage consistent with being shot into.

After an investigation, officers quickly determined the shooting happened in the parking lot of Kristy's Food Mart. Police also found two handgun shell casings in the parking lot.

Officers were able to gather suspect information through witnesses in the area and camera footage from the WSPD Real Time Crime Center that indicated the suspects ran towards Piedmont Circle. Officers responded to Piedmont Circle and were able to find and arrest two juveniles at an apartment in Piedmont Circle.

The victim’s injuries are considered critical and life-threatening at this time.

Both suspects are juveniles and NC Juvenile Justice has issued Secure Custody Orders on both juveniles for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury.

The investigation is still ongoing and being handled by the WSPD Criminal Investigations Bureau/Gun Crime Reduction Unit.