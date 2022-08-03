Juveniles confronted led to shooting at Frazier Park in Asheboro Monday night

Police said two juveniles were being confronted by three males, one who had shot rounds from rifle to the ground in an attempted robbery.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police department responded to a call about a shooting in Frazier Park on West Wainman Avenue just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found a man and a juvenile.

The man was identified as Heleodoro Juarez-Garcia.

Garcia was reportedly traveling west on Wainman Avenue when he was hit by a bullet. He said he stopped his car and walked into the park where he found the juvenile.

The juvenile told officers that he was in the park with a friend when they were confronted by three males, one who had a rifle. The men attempted to rob the juvenile and his friend and fired several rounds into the ground near them.

Officers on the scene were able to collect spent shell casings from the area.

During their on-scene investigation, officers followed a blood path to an address on West Wainman Avenue where they found Joseph Warren Armfield, who had been shot in his lower leg.

Armfield was uncooperative with officers and refused treatment.

Officers contacted detectives from the department's Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.