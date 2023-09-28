When a steering wheel is popped, it means that the stuff around the steering column is broken or damaged, allowing it to be stolen.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A red Hyundai Elantra took Beaumont police on a low-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

Three teens are now in custody after police managed to stop the car.

Around 2:18 p.m. an officer spotted a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Ridgeland according to Beaumont Police Public Information Officer Carol Riley.

Once the officer tried to make contact with the vehicle, the driver fled and led Beaumont police throughout the city.

The chase lasted for 30 minutes.

The chase ended at 3580 South MLK at the Lamar Landing Apartments. The Hyundai hit a vehicle that was in the parking lot.

The three teens fled from the scene on foot and were quickly caught by the police.

One of the subjects was found to have a loaded pistol with him when he was arrested.

"After checking the stolen vehicle, the steering wheel was popped." said Riley. She believes that this could have been part of the Kia Boyz TikTok challenge.

When a steering wheel is popped, it means that the stuff around the steering column is broken or damaged, allowing it to be stolen.

Riley told 12News that due to the low-speed of the chase, Jefferson County had a helicopter assist.

The driver, a 16-year-old Beaumont man, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle and evading on foot.

The other 16-year-old Beaumont man is charged with evading on foot and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

A 14-year-old Beaumont man is charged with evading on foot.

One of the teens was transported to the hospital by EMA due to an injury to his knee according to Riley.

All three have been brought to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.