K-9 Officer choked, kicked during Thomasville incident

The suspect allegedly took "an aggressive stance" and pointed a gun, and police responded by releasing the K-9.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A K-9 officer was injured during an incident in Thomasville at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6., according to Thomasville police.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Memorial Park Drive and Culbreth Avenue due to a "suspicious male". Officers report the caller said the male was "wielding a firearm and shouting profanities".

Luis Alvarez 26, was found on the 300 block of Memorial Park Drive neighborhood holding a firearm, officers said.

Officers said they kept their distance while giving verbal commands to Alvarez. The K-9 reportedly identified the weapon in his hand. Alvarez allegedly continued cursing at the officers and ignoring commands.

Allegedly, Alvarez took "an aggressive stance" and pointed the gun in the officer's direction, police said.

The K-9 was released in response, police said. Alvarez allegedly kicked and choked the K-9.

Officers said they were able to arrest Alvarez without further incident.

In a press release, police wrote that they "have reason to believe the firearm was discarded by Alvarez" before he was taken into custody.

The K-9 was taken to a local animal hospital. The dog is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Alvarez was taken to a local hospital for treatment but allegedly refused care, according to police.

Police obtained warrants for Alvarez for felonious assaulting a law enforcement agency animal, misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct and misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive.