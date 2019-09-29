DANVILLE, Va. — A man was arrested Saturday night for a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in Danville. The robbery happened on West Main Street, police say.

A clerk said she was checking out a customer when a man came behind the counter. She says the man reached into her cash drawer and took money, then ran off on foot. Police say no weapons were used during the robbery.

After watching the surveillance video, an officer recognized the suspect as a man with ties to a home in the 100 block of Withers Circle. A K-9 track also led to the same location.

Carl Avery Wilson, 40, was found inside the home and identified as the suspect. He was charged with robbery, he is currently being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

