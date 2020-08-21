Danville father charged with killing 8-month-old son

DANVILLE, Va. — Police have arrested a 22-year-old in Danville, VA and charged him with killing his 8-month-old son.
On Thursday, Aug. 20., Danville police arrested Kanyon Wade Guthrie without incident and charged him with homicide and child abuse.
Based on evidence and collaboration with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, police said Guthrie killed his 8-month-old son.
The investigation began on June 12 when family members found the boy unresponsive in Guthrie's home.
