KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville business was robbed Saturday morning.

According to the Kernersville Police Department, the incident happened at the 'Fun Zone' located on East Mountain Street.

Authorities say the business was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect in the robbery took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was harmed as a result of the robbery, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.

