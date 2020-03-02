KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police have arrested a mom and her boyfriend for felony child abuse.

Police say they were called to the OYO INN on E. Mountain Street on Sunday. The caller reported two kids were possibly being abused.

Police say the children showed signs of injuries from abuse and needed medical attention.

Police charged Mathew Brooks with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He is in Forsyth County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

Police say the children's mother, Heather Marie Greenway was charged with two counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She was transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Both children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

