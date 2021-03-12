'This is the first year without him' | Kernersville family remembers teen killed before holidays

Notes filled with memories, flowers, and pictures surround a tree a the Fourth of July Park in Kernersville for Marcus Key.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The week before Thanksgiving a Triad family lost their 14-year-old son. On Nov. 17, police said someone shot and killed Marcus Key at a park in Kernersville.

Now, his family continues to decorate a spot in the Fourth of July Park in Kernersville. It's the last place his family was with him.

There's a tree filled with pictures and flowers to remember Key.

"He was just taken from us way too soon," Julia Gwyn said.

Notes filled with memories, flowers, and pictures surround a tree at the Fourth of July Park for Key.

"I continue to go to the park, we'll never play or hang out anymore," Gwyn said. "I just go to see him because it's sad that you can't even feel safe at your own community park."

It's the last place and memory Gwyn has with her son. Police said he was shot and killed there last month.

"It's very hard especially with the holidays, this is the first year without him," Gwyn said."

On Dec. 2, investigators said they arrested a juvenile for 2nd-degree murder related to this case.

"It was a big relief but it will never be the same," Gwyn said."We're all still scared, we're all still scared to go outside, any loud noise triggers it."

Gwyn said she goes to the park almost every day.

"We brung some flowers, a tree, we decorated it, and we put some angles on there with names and just memories of him," Gwyn said. "A bunch of his friends and schoolmates and everything has put stuff out there. It's like there's still hope and there are still good people out here."

Gwyn said they are planning on honoring Marcus with a balloon release closer to Christmas. As far as the investigation stands, the Forsyth County District Attorney said he could not comment on the case at this time.