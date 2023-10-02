Kernersville police investigating kidnapping related to deadly High Point home invasion, police say

High Point Police Department confirmed that this kidnapping in Kernersville is related to the deadly home invasion Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is from Friday's report of the Kernersville kidnapping and the High Point deadly home invasion.

Kernersville police are investigating an isolated incident that included a burglary and kidnapping that is connected to the deadly home invasion in High Point, according to the High Point Police Department.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the 1300 block of Old Salem Road Thursday.

Police said two people were kidnapped in Kernersville early Thursday morning. They said the suspects drove to High Point, broke into a home on Westdale Drive, and shot and killed a man inside the home. Police identified 27-year-old Kristian Tillman-Little as the man shot to death. Investigators found rifle casings at the scene.

Police said the two people who were kidnapped escaped from the car and began banging on doors, asking for help.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.